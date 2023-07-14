Chandrayaan-3 Launch: The Intriguing Story Behind India's Moon Mission Name

CHANDRAYAAN-3 LAUNCH: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) long-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission is all set to commence its journey at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota’s spaceport today on July 14. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar mission by ISRO. The mission consists of a lander and a rover. The lander will land on the Moon and deploy the rover, which will then explore the lunar surface.

But do you know how the mission got the name Chandrayaan?

The name “Chandrayaan" is derived from the Sanskrit words “Chandra" and “Yaan." In Sanskrit, “Chandra" means “moon," and “Yaan" means “vehicle" or “craft." Therefore, the name “Chandrayaan" can be translated to mean “Moon Craft" or “Moon Vehicle."

The name was given to the Indian lunar exploration program by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is the country’s national space agency. The program’s objective was to send a spacecraft to the Moon to study its surface, composition, and other scientific aspects. The mission aimed to further enhance India’s understanding of the Moon and contribute to scientific research.

CHANDRAYAAN-1 IN 2009

The first mission under the Chandrayaan program, known as Chandrayaan-1, was launched on October 22, 2008. It successfully orbited the Moon and conducted various experiments and observations before concluding its mission in August 2009.

CHANDRAYAAN-2 IN 2019

The subsequent mission, Chandrayaan-2, was launched on July 22, 2019, with the aim of landing a rover on the lunar surface. Although the lander did not achieve a soft landing, the orbiter component continues to orbit the Moon, conducting scientific observations.

CELEBRATING INDIA’S RICH CULTURAL HERITAGE

The name Chandrayaan is a popular choice for Indian lunar missions because it is both meaningful and easy to remember. The name is also in line with the tradition of naming Indian space missions after Hindu deities or concepts. For example, India’s first satellite was named Aryabhata, after the famous Indian mathematician and astronomer. Here are some other examples of Indian space missions that are named after Hindu deities or concepts:

Gaganyaan (Sky vehicle): India’s first human spaceflight mission, scheduled to launch in 2023. Mangalyaan (Mars vehicle): India’s first Mars orbiter, which was launched in 2013. Aditya (Sun): A solar mission that is scheduled to launch in 2022.

The use of Hindu names for Indian space missions is a way to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage and to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.