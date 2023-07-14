Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Countdown On For ISRO’s 3rd Moon Mission; Scientists Pray For 'Historic' Soft Landing

Seeking the Moon God Chandran’s blessings for Indian space agency’s third moon mission – Chandrayaan-3, a special puja has been arranged at the Chandranaar Temple, in Thingalur near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.

The Chandranaar Temple is one of the Navagraha temples, all located near Kumbakonam, and devotees pray at these temples to get rid of negative planetary influence on them. While the presiding deity at the temple is Soma (Moon), the main deity is Lord Shiva.

“On Friday morning, a yagna between 8-10 a.m and an ‘Abhishekam’ for the Moon God has been arranged. Following that, there will be `Annadhanam’ or free food for about 100 persons,” D. Govindharaju, Deputy General Secretary, Desia Thirukovilgal Koottamaippu (National Federation for Temples) told IANS.