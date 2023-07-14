Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: Countdown On For ISRO’s 3rd Moon Mission; Scientists Pray For 'Historic' Soft Landing

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 07:50 IST
Tirupati, India
Chandrayaan-3 Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO’s long-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission will commence its journey at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota’s spaceport. This mission serves as a successor to Chandrayaan-2, which encountered a crash-landing incident in September 2019 due to a software glitch. Chandrayaan-3 aims to showcase India’s ability to safely land on and explore lunar surface. The destination is South Pole of moon, where it will operate for approximately one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. The trajectory will resemble that of Chandrayaan-2, with propulsion module circling Earth multiple times before going toward moon.
Key EventsKey Events
Seeking the Moon God Chandran’s blessings for Indian space agency’s third moon mission – Chandrayaan-3, a special puja has been arranged at the Chandranaar Temple, in Thingalur near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.
The Chandranaar Temple is one of the Navagraha temples, all located near Kumbakonam, and devotees pray at these temples to get rid of negative planetary influence on them. While the presiding deity at the temple is Soma (Moon), the main deity is Lord Shiva.
“On Friday morning, a yagna between 8-10 a.m and an ‘Abhishekam’ for the Moon God has been arranged. Following that, there will be `Annadhanam’ or free food for about 100 persons,” D. Govindharaju, Deputy General Secretary, Desia Thirukovilgal Koottamaippu (National Federation for Temples) told IANS.
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said that it is playing a critical role in India’s third moon mission slated to launch on Friday afternoon. According to L&T, the company is involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission from manufacturing of subsystems till mission tracking.
The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 metre were manufactured and proof pressure tested at L&T’s Facility in Powai. Other contributions to the mission include supply of ground and flight umbilical plates, manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech Aerospace Manufacturing Facility at Coimbatore.
L&T also has been playing a key role in the system integration of the rocket for the Indian space programme, the company said.
Ahead of India’s third mission to the moon, scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday offered prayers at Tirupati’s Venkatachalapathy Temple for its success.
A team of ISRO scientists performed puja with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3.
Before every major mission, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple for its success.
#WATCH | “This is Chandrayaan-3 — our mission to the moon…We have a launch tomorrow,” says the team of ISRO scientists after offering prayers at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/xkQb1SuX4V
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
While the common purpose of India’s last two moon missions is the soft landing of the lander on lunar soil and the rover doing some research, there are differences in the specifications, payload experiments and others. But the most glaring difference between Chandrayaan 2 and 3 missions is the sex of the people helming the two moon missions.
Two women played a key role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission viz., Project Director M.Vanitha and Mission Director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is tightlipped about its people helming the Chandrayaan-3 project, it is learnt the Chandrayaan-3 will be an all male affair.
The Mission Director is Mohan Kumar, the Vehicle/Rocket Director is Biju C. Thomas and the Spacecraft Director is Dr P. Veeramuthuvel. ISRO officials told IANS that there are women officials who had contributed to the mission at the Deputy Director levels. The only ISRO woman who is visible for the people is P. Madhuri, an official at the Sriharikota rocket port and the commentator during the rocket launches.
The much anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to launch at 2.35 pm today onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota.
This moon mission is a follow-up one after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.
The new mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability to safely land and explore the lunar surface. The spacecraft is expected to reach the moon’s South Pole and operate for one lunar day, approximately 14 Earth days. READ MORE
“Success of Chandrayaan will make a very big impact internationally, India is playing a meaningful role nationally so this mission is very very important”: Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, Project Director of Mission Chandrayaan-1, on Chandrayaan-3
A Mumbai-based private aerospace company has supplied critical components to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Liquid propulsion engines such as Vikas, CE20, and satellite thrusters for the lunar mission have been manufactured by Godrej Aerospace in its facility at Vikhroli in suburban Mumbai, a senior company official said on Monday.
Maneck Behramkamdin, Assistant Vice-President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, said his company has been affiliated with the ISRO, an entity under the Department of Space, for over three decades.
The upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-3 is set to raise the level of India’s international collaborations, including that between India and the US, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
India, with its rapid strides in areas of emerging technologies, has emerged as an “equal”, and its relationship with the US is about collaboration, mutual cooperation, and shared vision, Singh said.
“We are today equal collaborators… while India looks up to the US for collaboration I have the courage to say, the US also looks up to us with equal enthusiasm,” Singh noted.
Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Thursday the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon should succeed in all respects so that India can cross a major milestone in space exploration, and described the planned soft landing on the lunar surface as a very difficult and complex maneuver.
Speaking to PTI, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said the mission is an important milestone for ISRO, and noted that the national space agency had made a number of simulations and strengthened the systems to resolve the problem faced during Chandrayaan-2 lander’s soft- landing, which was unsuccessful, nearly four years ago.
“This moment I can only say that this mission should succeed in all respects so that we will cross a major milestone in space exploration”, said Nair, under whose six year tenure as ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003, as many as 25 successful missions were accomplished.
Chandrayaan 2 mission was aimed at expanding the lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, seismography, mineral identification and distribution, surface chemical composition, and thermo-physical characteristics of topsoil, leading to a new understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon.
Friday’s Chandrayaan-3 mission follows the Chandrayaan-2 which is aimed at mastering the soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful landing on the lunar surface would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.
As the scientific community is waiting with bated breath aiming for the successful third edition of India’s moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, here is a quick look at how the country’s lunar expedition evolved over the years.
The Chandrayaan programme was conceived by the Government of India and formally announced by former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 15, 2003. Subsequently, the hardwork of the scientists paid off when the maiden mission onboard ISRO’s trusted PSLV-C 11 rocket lifted off on October 22, 2008. READ MORE
“America is looking forward to the launch of Chandrayaan 3 tomorrow… India will become the 4th country in the world to have a soft landing on the moon…”: Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India during the US-India energy summit
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message “Bijayee Bhava”, at Puri beach in Odisha, on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on July 14, Friday.
#WATCH | Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message “Bijayee Bhava”, at Puri beach in Odisha, yesterday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s third lunar exploration mission,… pic.twitter.com/Gr4SNEZDEy
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Ahead of India’s ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said its successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country.
Talking to PTI here, he said this will also help India boost its share in the global space business. Currently India’s share in the 600 billion-dollar industry is an abysmal 2 per cent. The former ISRO scientist said that as India is now inviting private participation in technology development, it would also increase the scope for more startups to enter the area.
“It means a lot for many players to start their work. For example, I would imagine that many startups will come, and even the startups that we have will have better funding. Many foreign countries may also land here with their startups or add to an existing startup,” Narayanan said.
India’s ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3 is going to herald the country’s quantum leap in the global arena, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.
After the success story of the covid vaccine produced in India, the country has become an important global player to reckon with, the minister who is in charge of the Department of Space said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th India Alliance Annual Conclave 2023. India Alliance is a public charity funded by the GoI’s Department of Biotechnology to do research in health and biomedical sciences.
Although India started its journey in space-related activities late compared to countries such as the USA and the former USSR, the minister pointed out, it is Chandrayaan-1 that picked up evidence of the presence of water on the surface of the moon, which became handy even for premier space agencies like NASA to conduct future experiments.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its upcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, with a unique approach to address the shortcomings encountered during the previous mission, Chandrayaan-2.
ISRO Chief S Somanath revealed on Monday that the agency has adopted a failure-based design for Chandrayaan-3 to ensure a higher degree of success. This approach involves identifying potential failure points and implementing measures to safeguard against them. The mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability for safe landing and roving on the Moon’s surface. READ MORE
India’s pursuit of space exploration continues to reach new heights as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares for its highly anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 for July 14.
Following the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions, the latest installation aims to demonstrate India’s technological prowess and scientific capabilities on the lunar surface. With a focus on safe lunar landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, Chandrayaan-3 holds the promise of unlocking insights into the Moon’s composition, geology, and history. READ MORE
When ISRO’s powerful rocket GSLV lifts off from Sriharikota at 2.35pm this Friday, it will carry aboard India’s long-held space dream. Over 50 years after the US astronauts first set their foot upon the lunar soil, India’s robotic spacecraft will set out to achieve its first-ever landing on the moon.
Going where its predecessor went in 2019, Chandrayaan-3 will target a relatively unexplored site near the south pole of the moon — a perpetually dark region of soaring mountains and deep craters. It is here that scientists hope to find water-ice locked in its perennial cold sub-surface. READ MORE
Gearing up for launch of its third trip to the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath on Monday told News18 that Chandrayaan-3 has advanced capabilities to move to an alternate landing site in case of an issue.
Returning to the launch pad on July 14, the mission team of Chandrayaan-3 is eyeing to demonstrate a successful soft landing on the moon for the first time. READ MORE
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission that faced challenges during its soft landing attempt in 2019. The new mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability to safely land and explore the lunar surface. With an improved design and assembly, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 PM, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. READ MORE