Chandrayaan-3 Launch, Mbappe's Fans in India: Modi's Address to Diaspora in France | Quotes

On the first day of his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Indian Community in Paris, emphasising India’s economic growth, poverty alleviation, and global influence. Celebrating the India-France partnership, he highlighted the country’s strength and the creation of a mini-India wherever Indians go.

Following are the top quotes by PM Modi:

“The world has started to believe that India will become a $5 Trillion economy. 415 million Indians have been brought out of poverty, it is more than the population of Europe. When India moves forward, it changes the development parametres of the world," PM Modi said.

“This 100-year-old emotional connection of sacrifice is being respected in such a grand way, thank you France! France has made the world understand the meaning of liberty, equality and fraternity. India is the mother of democracy, model of diversity," he said.

“The world is moving towards a new world order, India’s ability and image is changing at a very fast pace. The entire G20 group is in awe if India’s strength. At this crucial time, the importance of India-France partnership has enhanced," the Prime Minister said.

“When I hear ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ so far away from India, it feels like home. Wherever we Indians go, we create a mini-India. My visit is important as tomorrow is France’s National Day, I will be a part of it," he added.

“Indian tourists will be able to pay in rupee at the #Eiffeltower through mobile app. I know no matter where Indians live, their heart always beats for India. India is the first country in the world where annual remittance has crossed $100 billion," PM Modi said.

“France’s football player Kylian Mbappe is a superhit in India. More people across India probably know Mbappe than those in France," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s France Visit Schedule

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi’s intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.