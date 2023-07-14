Chandrayaan-3: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Art to Wish ISRO 'Victory' in Lunar Mission

Ahead of the launch of India’s third moon lander Chandrayaan-3 a few hours from now, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Indian Space Research Organization ‘victory’ in the mission by creating an artwork using 500 bowls of steel.

Pattnaik created a 22 feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3 using 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message “Bijayee Bhava" at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday.

Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message “Vijayee Bhava", at Puri Beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2aPy8uXgOy— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2023

ISRO) third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday. Follow LIVE

Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals in the world and won many prizes for the country.