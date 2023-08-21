Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India's Moon Mission 2 Days Away From Climax; Russia Out Of Race After Luna-25's Crash

Live now
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: The last and final step of India’s lunar mission was completed as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully reduced the Lander Module’s orbit, announcing that it is expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23. The second and last deboosting operation of the lander was also completed early on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, Luna-25 failed as the station collided with the moon’s surface after entering an unpredictable orbit. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 to be the only one in the race to the moon.
You can watch the live telecast of soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO’s Facebook page , and DD National TV channel.
Launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India’s third lunar mission is in its final leg. The spacecraft — entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23 at 6:04 pm.
According to Russian news agency TASS, the country’s lunar mission Luna-25 has failed as the spacecraft collided with the moon’s surface. The news agency posted on X, saying that reports from Russia’s space agency Roscosmos informed that communication with the automatic station “Luna-25″ was interrupted.
