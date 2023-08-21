CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India's Moon Mission 2 Days Away From Climax; Russia Out Of Race After Luna-25's Crash

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Following the second and final deboosting of the Vikram lander, the last step of reducing the lander's orbit before touchdown was also completed successfully

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Pragati Pal

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module will undergo an internal check before touchdown. (Image: X/ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: The last and final step of India’s lunar mission was completed as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully reduced the Lander Module’s orbit, announcing that it is expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23. The second and last deboosting operation of the lander was also completed early on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, Luna-25 failed as the station collided with the moon’s surface after entering an unpredictable orbit. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 to be the only one in the race to the moon.

Aug 21, 2023 07:43 IST

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Soft Landing of Chandrayaan -3?

You can watch the live telecast of soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO’s Facebook page , and DD National TV channel.

Aug 21, 2023 07:35 IST

Chandrayaan -3 Live: Two Days Left in Touchdown, Final Countdown Begins

Launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India’s third lunar mission is in its final leg. The spacecraft — entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23 at 6:04 pm.

Aug 21, 2023 07:30 IST

Russia's First Lunar Mission Fails, Chandrayaan -3 Only Spacecraft in Race to Land on Moon

According to Russian news agency TASS, the country’s lunar mission Luna-25 has failed as the spacecraft collided with the moon’s surface. The news agency posted on X, saying that reports from Russia’s space agency Roscosmos informed that communication with the automatic station “Luna-25″ was interrupted.

Aug 21, 2023 07:24 IST

At What Time Chandrayaan-3 Going to Land on Moon?

According to ISRO, the lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:04 pm.

