Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India's Moon Mission 2 Days Away From Climax; Russia Out Of Race After Luna-25's Crash

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: The last and final step of India’s lunar mission was completed as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully reduced the Lander Module’s orbit, announcing that it is expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23. The second and last deboosting operation of the lander was also completed early on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, Luna-25 failed as the station collided with the moon’s surface after entering an unpredictable orbit. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 to be the only one in the race to the moon.