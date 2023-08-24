Chandrayaan-3: India Takes Walk on Moon, Says ISRO As Rover Pragyan Rolls Out Of Lander

India created history on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to land in Lunar South Pole. After the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, step 2 was rolling out it’s rover, Pragyan, from Vikram lander, which too was a success.

In a latest post on X, ISRO said that Pragyan has rolled out out on Moon’s surface. In its post, ISRO said the “rover ramped down." “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India-Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!," it said. Official sources had earlier confirmed the development.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:Made in India 🇮🇳Made for the MOON🌖! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon ! More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

As India accomplished tough tasks in space, PM took to X, responding to people, who congratulated ISRO on this humongous effort. In one such message, he said: “India’s successes are powered by the strengths, skills and determination of 140 crore Indians."

Let’s Look At Some Updates on Chandrayaan-3

President Murmu Congratulates ISRO Over Pragyan’s Deployment

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the ISRO team for the successful deployment of Pragyan. “Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayaan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists, to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon", she said.

Giant Step for Humanity, Great Achievement: Top UN Leaders Congratulate India

Top United Nations leadership congratulated India on the success of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, describing it as a “giant step" for humanity and a “great achievement".

India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

Associate Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Florencia Soto Nino termed India’s mission to the moon as “very exciting.” “We of course congratulate India on being the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. This is a great achievement, which was watched by many people around the world,” Nino said at the daily press briefing here Wednesday.

Eyes fixed on computer screens, hands held in support and an hour of bated breath — a tensed Indian Space Research Organisation hall sparkled brighter than fireworks in light shades of mostly blue, red and yellow. Beyond Chandrayaan-3’s success, there was more to Bengaluru’s ISRO Centre than met the eye.

The historic moment was not only about the Vikram Lander making a soft landing on the surface of the Moon, but the real stars of India who resonate with country's hardworking and aspirational middle class.

