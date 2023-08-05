Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Insertion Successful, Next Orbit Reduction Scheduled for Aug 6

In another crucial manoeuvre, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully injected into Moon’s orbit, ISRO announced on Saturday.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”🙂Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

“Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru," the space agency said, “The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST," it added.

Since its launch on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered approximately two-thirds of the distance to the Moon. In the past three weeks, ISRO has executed five strategic moves, gradually lifting the spacecraft into orbits increasingly distant from Earth. On August 1, a crucial slingshot manoeuvre was successfully performed, propelling the craft towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit.

Lunar Orbit Injection

After successfully escaping Earth’s orbit, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now on its way towards the moon. In the next crucial manoeuvre, the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), scheduled for around 7 pm on August 5, the spacecraft was scheduled be precisely injected into the moon’s orbit.

This critical manoeuvre was to be executed at a point when Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is closest to the Moon, as stated by ISRO, the national space agency based in Bengaluru.

The space agency has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and they plan to attempt a soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

(With inputs from PTI)