Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Spacecraft's Health Normal, Says ISRO, First Orbit-Raising Maneuver Successful

In an update on Saturday, ISRO stated that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing smoothly, with the spacecraft’s health reported as normal. The successful execution of the first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) took place at ISTRAC/ISRO in Bengaluru. Currently, the spacecraft is in an orbit of 41762 km x 173 km, ISRO said in a tweet.

ISRO on Friday successfully launch its third edition of the Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru had planned to activate the onboard thrusters of Chandrayaan-3 on Saturday. This maneuver aimed to propel the spacecraft on a crucial 41-day trajectory away from Earth, ultimately leading to a significant objective: achieving a soft landing at the Moon’s south pole on August 23.

According to S Unnikrishnan Nair, the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the launch vehicle performed “extremely well" and theinitial conditions required for Chandrayaan-3 have been provided “very precisely".

Nair explained that as the first phase of the experiment achieved a one hundred per cent success rate, the spacecraft itself is in excellent condition and possesses the capability to autonomously journey to the Moon, utilising its propulsion system and onboard logic.

Following the launch, Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel stated on Friday that ISRO would maintain close monitoring and control of the spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) located in Bengaluru.

After the successful launch on Friday, ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed that the days ahead would be “hectic". As per the scheduled plan, the translunar injection is set to occur on August 1, followed by four Earth-bound manoeuvres. Subsequently, the lunar injection will take place.

Somanath further outlined the timeline, stating that the propulsion module-lander module separation is scheduled for August 17, while the final descent is currently planned for August 23 at 5.47 pm.