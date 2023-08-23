'Dawn of New India': PM Modi Hails Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module

After Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon’s surface, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was a historic day for the country’s space sector.

“Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya…India is now on the Moon," said PM Modi, who joined the ISRO team virtually from South Africa.

“When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," he added.

The Prime Minister said India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission is not just India’s alone. as this success belongs to all of humanity.

“Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain… No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there," he said.

With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

India also became the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

Indian citizens across the country and the world prayed for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon’s surface.