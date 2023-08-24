Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Vikram Lander Camera's Moon Snaps Leading to Historic Touchdown | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday unveiled new images of the moon, captured by the Vikram Lander Imager Camera, leading up to the precise moment of the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3.

A video released by the space agency depicts the moon as seen through the Lander Imager Camera during the power descent of the Vikram Lander Module on Wednesday. The video illustrates the moments preceding the soft landing.

Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

India scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), successfully touched down on the lunar surface. This achievement made India the fourth country to accomplish this feat and the first in the world to reach the unexplored south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The LM, consisting of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), executed a soft landing in the vicinity of the Moon’s southern polar region yesterday evening.

In a more recent development, ISRO announced today that the rover had descended from the lander, accompanied by the statement “India took a walk on the moon."

Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins!#Chandrayaan3— LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 24, 2023

