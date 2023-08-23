Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India Eagerly Awaits Historic Moon Landing, Touchdown At 6:04pm

Hindu organisations have filed a police complaint against actor and activist Prakash Raj in Bagalkot district of Karnataka for his objectionable tweet on Chandrayaan-3.

The actor had shared a cartoon post of a man serving tea in his vest and lungi and stated “Breaking news: first picture coming from the Moon by Vikram Lander. Wow, just asking” he mentioned.

The complaint has been filed with Banahatti police station in Bagalkot district. The Hindu organisations have charged that the post by Prakash Raj was mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The complainants have demanded immediate action on the actor.