Chandrayaan-3: New Video Shows Deployment of Ramp, Solar Panel Before Rover's Touchdown on Moon's Surface | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared a video showing the deployment of the ramp and solar panel on the surface of the Moon prior to the rolldown of the Chandrayaan-3 Rover from the Lander.

“A two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3 mission, were developed at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO, Bengaluru," the Indian space agency wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the rover. A solar panel enabled the rover to generate power.Here is how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover. The deployment mechanisms, totalling 26 in the Ch-3… pic.twitter.com/kB6dOXO9F8 — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

Earlier today, ISRO released a video showing how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface.

“All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday (sic)," the space agency wrote on ‘X’.

… … and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W— ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

The development comes a day after the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the unexplored lunar south pole.