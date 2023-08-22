ISRO Releases Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 from Altitude of 70 Km | Pics Inside

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Tuesday released images of the Moon captured by Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) aboard Chandrayaan-3 on August 19 from an altitude of about 70 km.

A day ahead of the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, ISRO said in an X post that the “mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks".

“The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023. LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map," the post further said.

An ISRO official on Monday said the final landing manoeuvre is very complex and the decision for the touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action.

A top official had also mentioned that the landing can be “postponed" if the situation is unfavourable. The moon landing is scheduled for a touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23. Follow LIVE