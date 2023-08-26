Shivshakti: PM Modi Names Chandrayaan-3's Landing Point, Salutes ISRO For Historic Landing

After the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation at the space agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru named the landing point of the Vikram Lander as ‘Shivshakti’.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft-landing on the south pole of the moon, making India the first nation to do.

The prime minister — arrived in Bengaluru early on Saturday- to meet and address the team of ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said that India achieved something that nobody has done before, “India is on the moon". He said that the national pride has been placed on the moon, adding that, this is the new India.

Thanking the scientists and their team for their hard work in making the mission a success, an emotional prime minister said, “I salute your hard work, salute to your dedication and your team."

On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon and from now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India, he said.

“The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as ‘Tiranga’. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," the prime minister added.

He said that the happiness that the nation felt after being nervous for the landing of the Vikram Lander, the prime minister said, “every Indian felt like they passed a big exam."

He said that till today, the nation has been getting congratulatory messages for the success of its moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, adding that, all this is because of the scientists.

Noting the role of women scientists in the mission’s success, PM Modi said, “Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3…this ‘Shivshakti’ point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment."

The success of ISRO’s lunar mission is not just that of India but of the whole humanity, said PM Modi.