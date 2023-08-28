Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares Observations of Moon's Temperature, Somnath Says We've Got The Best Pic | Latest

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Sunday shared observations made by ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.

According to the space agency, ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the “temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s surface".

“It has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors, " ISRo said in an X post.

Meanwhile, ISRO chief S Somnath on Sunday said that “India has the best picture of the Moon".

Latest Updates on Chandrayaan-3 Mission

ISRO on Sunday shared a graph showing the “temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe’s penetration".

“This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway, " the space agency said.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s… pic.twitter.com/VZ1cjWHTnd — ISRO (@isro) August 27, 2023