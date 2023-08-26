Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares New Video of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around Shiv Shakti Point | Watch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released updates about the movement of Chandrayaan-3 in a video showing the mission’s rover Pragyan navigating the lunar surface.

The latest video released by ISRO on its X handle shows the Pragyaan rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:🔍What's new here?Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023

Shivshakti Point is the name given to the landing point of Chandryaan-3 on the lunar surface by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation at the space agency’s headquarters in Bengaluru, PM Modi also announced that August 23, the day when Chandryaan-3 made soft landing on the lunar surface, will be celebrated as ‘National Space Agency.’

Terming the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an ‘extraordinary moment’ in the history of India’s space programme and a “roaring announcement" of the country’s scientific accomplishment in the infinite universe.

He further added that India achieved something that nobody had done before, “India is on the moon" and that the national pride has been placed on the moon, adding that, this is the new India.

Modi, who turned emotional, said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon’s surface in 2019 and left its imprints would be known as Tiranga point

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to do so.

The prime minister, who witnessed the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the moon virtually on August 23, arrived in Bengaluru early on Saturday to meet and address the team of ISRO scientists involved in the lunar mission.