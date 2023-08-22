Chandrayaan-3: From Scindia to Kejriwal, Wishes Pour in As ISRO's Mission Inches Closer to Making History

As it inches closer to making history, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, wishes and prayers have started pouring from the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is praying for the successful landing of ISRO’s moon mission and called it a matter of joy.

“I pray to God for the successful landing of Chandrayaan. The whole country is eagerly awaiting the landing," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event. Live Updates Here

Calling it matter of pride for the entire nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

“With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing,” she said.

“History has been created by India’s experts and scientists," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and credited PM Modi’s leadership for this to become a possibility.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the moon…," Scindia said.

Senior scientist Surendra Pal Singh said Chandrayaan-3 will create history not only for India, but also for mankind.

“Everything has been checked before going for landing. The data is being analysed continuously and now, we hope to land properly, exactly where we want. Chandrayaan-3 will create history not only for India, but also for mankind," said Singh.

India’s third mission in its lunar exploration series was launched successfully on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft — entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module will make a touchdown on the surface of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. With less than 30 hours to go for the landing, the Lander Module of the lunar craft is trying to locate a spot for perfect landing on the Moon’s surface, which will lead to a historic landing.

The lunar mission is aimed at the southern polar region of the Moon, a region with water ice or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.

After landing successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Shortly after the touchdown, one side panel of the Vikram lander will unfold, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover. The six-wheeled Pragyan with a national flag and ISRO logo will descend from the landed on the lunar surface after four hours and move at a speed of 1 cm per second. The payloads attached to the Lander and rover will carry out several study and send back data about the lunar surface, the processes of lunar body and its formation.