Chandrayaan-3 Success: ISRO Office PM's Next Stop After Greece; Roadshow Likely In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to return to India after his two-nation visit on Friday, will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka to meet the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, ‘Vikram’, touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. The Prime Minister, who joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online from South Africa, will meet and congratulate the ISRO scientists on Saturday.

Moreover, during his visit to Bengaluru, PM Modi will also hold a mega roadshow. Former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka said that the roadshow will be held between Jalahalli Circle to ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

“I request the people and party workers to attend the roadshow to congratulate scientists and PM Modi,” he said.

PM Modi’s Schedule

In the backdrop of the visit of PM Modi to ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRACK), BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MLAs S.R. Vishwanath and S. Muniraju have visited the center and inspected the campus.

“The invitation is open for all to make the programme successful. If people can come at 5.45 a.m. on Aug 26, they can see PM Modi and ISRO scientists,” Ashoka said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that PM Modi would arrive at HAL at 5 a.m and should be extended a grand welcome. The party workers and people are invited from the Bengaluru Urban District mainly, he said.

Traffic Advisory Issued

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand held a meeting to discuss about security arrangements with the Additional Police Commissioners, Joint Police Commissioners and DCPs.

After arriving at HAL airport, PM Modi will reach ISRO by road and it has been decided to divert the traffic in Bengaluru on the stretch of the road.

The police department has banned the movement of goods vehicles in the Bengaluru City between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

(With IANS Inputs)