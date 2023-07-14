Chandrayaan-3 Takes Off on 'Bahubali' Rocket, Igniting India's Moon Mission | Must-Watch Video

The much-awaited Chandrayaan 3, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission, was successfully launched onboard the heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed ‘Bahubali’ by the media, from Sriharikota on Friday.

At the conclusion of the 25.30-hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, named ‘Fat Boy’ by ISRO scientists for being the largest and heaviest in its class, gracefully lifted off from the second launch pad at a scheduled time of 2.35 pm. It emitted dense plumes of smoke as it soared into the sky.

Spectators who had gathered to witness the momentous launch enthusiastically cheered as the rocket ascended.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming to achieve mastery in soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical feat scheduled for late August.

Following the disappointment of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, which did not accomplish the desired soft landing on the moon’s surface, scientists are eager for success.

ISRO officials have said that approximately 16 minutes after liftoff, the propulsion module will detach from the rocket and enter an elliptical orbit around the Earth, completing 5-6 cycles with the closest point at 170 km and the farthest at 36,500 km from Earth. It will gradually move towards the lunar orbit.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan told CNN-News18 said that the launch is going according to plan. “As planned, Chandrayaan is progressing along the right path," he said.

“The remaining tasks are now routine. The next milestone is on the 23rd or 24th of August when it will make a soft landing. It’s time to applaud and take rest. Software and mechanical problems that arose have been solved," he added.

After achieving the required velocity, the propulsion module, along with the lander, will embark on a journey lasting over a month to reach the moon’s orbit, eventually approaching within 100 km of the lunar surface.

Once at the desired altitude, the lander module will initiate its descent for a soft landing in the south pole region of the moon. This crucial phase is anticipated to occur on either August 23 or 24, as confirmed by scientists at ISRO.