'Changing Partners Every Season...': HC Says Live-in Relationships 'Creating Great Problem for Future'

In reference to live-in relationships, Allahabad High Court, earlier this week, observed that a “systematic design is working to destroy the institution of marriage in India."

The single bench of Justice Siddarth made the observation while granting bail to a man accused of raping his live-in partner.

“The security, social acceptance and stability" that the institution of marriage provides to a person is never provided by a live-in relationship, Justice Siddarth said. “The brutish concept of changing partners in every season cannot be considered to be a hallmark of a stable and healthy society," he added.

Adnan was accused by his 19-year-old live-in partner of refusing marriage after impregnating her. The couple lived together for a year. When the woman got pregnant, Adnan refused to marry her, following which, she filed a complaint alleging that he had sex with her on the false promise of marriage.

Adnan was arrested in April 2023 on the basis of a complaint filed by her in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

The high court further noted that middle-class morality cannot be ignored in India.

“Live-in-relationship shall only be considered as normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country, like in many of the so-called developed countries where it has become a big problem for them to protect the institution of marriage," the high court said.

In the order, the high court also stressed that with a similar trend, “we are proceeding to create a great problem for us in future."

“Infidelity to a partner in a married relationship and having a free live-in-relationship are being shown as signs of a progressive society. The youth gets attracted to such philosophy being advanced, unaware of the long-term consequences," the court observed.