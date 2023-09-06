CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chaos At Chhattisgarh School After Suspended Headmaster Locks Staff Rooms

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:53 IST

Delhi, India

This troublesome situation persisted for a month.

The principal not only locked both the principal's office and the staff room but also took the keys along with him.

Swami Atmanand Primary School in Chhattisgarh has taken the decisive step of suspending its headmaster, Faditnath Sahu, following a tumultuous episode that disrupted the school’s operations and inconvenienced its staff members. Mr. Sahu’s actions, marked by a defiant attitude, included locking both the principal’s and staff rooms, unleashing a month-long ordeal for the school’s management.

Approximately a month ago, the Education Department had suspended Headmaster Faditnath Sahu due to his negligent behavior. In response to his suspension, Mr. Sahu chose to lock the principal’s office and staff room, effectively withholding access to crucial school documents. This disruptive situation imposed substantial challenges on the teaching staff, who also found themselves without proper seating arrangements during this period.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, a formal complaint was filed with the District Education Officer. In response, the District Education Officer promptly issued an order to break the locks on these rooms. The intervention involved education department officials, school staff, and the ward councilor, ultimately restoring some semblance of normalcy to the school’s management.

These incidents of administrative turmoil appear to be on the rise, with another notable case at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The university recently suspended a Middle School Physical Education teacher, Haris ul Haq, over his alleged involvement in fundraising activities targeting the school’s students for earthquake-affected people in Turkey. The university’s Public Relations Office stated on Tuesday, asserting that this fundraising initiative had taken place without the requisite approval or prior permission from the competent authority, thereby violating the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Compounding the issue, a police complaint was filed against Haris ul Haq by the university at the Jamia Nagar Police Station on July 31. The complaint levels serious accusations against him, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misappropriation. The allegations suggest that Haris ul Haq misappropriated Rs 1.40 lakh by falsely representing the collection of funds for earthquake-affected individuals in Turkey.

