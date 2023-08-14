CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chardham Yatra Suspended for Two Days Due to Heavy Rains
1-MIN READ

Chardham Yatra Suspended for Two Days Due to Heavy Rains

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:56 IST

Dehradun, India

Uttarakhand has been receiving extremely heavy rain lately. (Representative Image/News18)

As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation

The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

The pilgrimage to Chardham — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – was suspended for two days in view of the rains and landslides blocking major highways, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
August 14, 2023
August 14, 2023