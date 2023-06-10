'Masturbated, No Bar Accused Entering Girls' Rooms: In Charni Road Murder, New Shocking Revelations

Male workers of the government girl’s hostel near Charni Road in south Mumbai used to ‘masturbate’ in the premises. Om Prakash Kanojia, who allegedly died by suicide after ‘raping and killing’ an 18-year-old student, was ‘allowed to enter the hostel room without permission’.

The above details emerged after a hostel mate of the victim wrote to directorate of technical education, complaining about the ‘negligence’ of the authorities at the government boarding house. She further said that Kanojia was allowed to stay on the premises at night, even when CCTV cameras were not working.

Om Kanojia, a security guard at the hostel who also doubled up as a laundry man, strangled the woman inside her room on the fourth floor of the hostel early Tuesday morning. He subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the nearby railway tracks, police said.

The woman’s family members, who had initially refused to accept her body, collected it on Thursday for last rites. The victim’s father and one of her friends had reportedly told the police that the accused security guard, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, used to harass her.

