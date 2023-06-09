CHANGE LANGUAGE
Charni Road Murder Case: Hostel Guard Climbed Up Pipe Before 'Raping', 'Killing' 18-yr-old; Made Many Attempts
Charni Road Murder Case: Hostel Guard Climbed Up Pipe Before 'Raping', 'Killing' 18-yr-old; Made Many Attempts

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 15:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Charni Road Murder: Hostel guard Om Prakash Kanojia (R) had killed himself on nearby railway tracks minutes after leaving the hostel post rape and murder.

Charni Road Murder: Hostel guard Om Prakash Kanojia (R) had killed himself on nearby railway tracks minutes after leaving the hostel post rape and murder. (Getty/News18)

Charni Road Murder Case: Kanojia, who raped an 18-year-old girl in a hostel near Charni Road in south Mumbai, may have forced the latch of the girl's room through an opening above the door

Mumbai girl’s hostel guard, accused of raping and killing and 18-year-old student, reportedly climbed up a drainage pipe in a duct at the back of the building to the first floor. Investigators said that accused Om Prakash Kanojia then went in through a gap and took the stairs to the fourth floor where the victim was alone.

Kanojia, who also worked as a laundry man in the same hostel near Charni Road in south Mumbai, raped and strangled the girl inside her room on the fourth floor early Tuesday morning. The victim was a resident of Akola in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region and had come to the city to pursue computer engineering in a Bandra college.

A report in Times of India quoted investigators probing the case as saying that they believe Kanojia may have forced the latch of the girl’s room through an opening above the door as the police have found fingerprints.

The security guard had killed himself on nearby railway tracks minutes after leaving the hostel at 4.44am on Tuesday. Investigators are now trying to establish if the fingerprints belong to Kanojia.

(details to follow)

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
first published:June 09, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 15:15 IST