An 18-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region was allegedly raped and strangled to death in her fourth floor room of a government women’s hostel in south Mumbai’s Charni Road. The The suspect, identified as security guard Prakash Kanojia, who also worked as laundry man, ended his life soon after.

Police said that Kanojia’s body was found on the tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning. An senior officer said that the victim’s room was locked from the outside. When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with a ‘dupatta’ around her neck.

Police suspect that she was murdered after rape. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem. The woman was reportedly a single child and a second-year polytechnic student.

The woman’s hostel mate had asked her to come to her room as she was alone on the fourth floor, but the victim said she preferred to stay in her room, police said, adding that this fellow student was the last to speak to the 18-year-old at 11.30 pm on Monday.

