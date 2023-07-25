Charred Body Recovered from Factory in Northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli

The charred body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from a factory in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Tuesday, a day after four people were injured in a fire incident there, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dabloo Yadav, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and originally hailing from Bihar. He was working in the factory and was missing since Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The body was found during investigation and search operation by the police and the fire staff at the factory on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added in the case and further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

The fire broke out at the factory making plastic items around 11.15 am and was brought under control at 12.50 pm on Monday.

The four injured were identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (24) and Rakesh (26), both residents of Swaroop Nagar, and Jitender Kumar (42) and Subhita (46), residents of Siraspur, They were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Three of them were discharged from the hospital after treatment, while Subhita was referred to LNJP Hospital.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit because of faulty wiring, police said.

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered against the factory owner, police said.