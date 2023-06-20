ChatGPT for Doctors: How New AI Tool Can Manage Massive Medical Data and Assist in Diagnosis

The government is planning to create a ChatGPT-like clinical decision support tool to help doctors boost the accuracy of diagnosis and their productivity, News18 has learnt.

Developed using the latest techniques in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the plan is being worked upon under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) where doctors, across India, will start creating digital prescriptions instead of hand-written, linking digital health records.

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare are working on the plan along with private stake holders. While the NHA is an apex body responsible for implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme, ABDM aims to create a national digital health ecosystem by digitising health records, health facilities and professionals across India.

In February, Apollo Hospitals rolled out a similar model, which uses a ‘Clinical Intelligence Engine’ using AI and ML, which can analyse extensive volumes of data to aid healthcare professionals in identifying patterns.

The government is planning to use the data from Apollo Hospitals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in the initial attempt.

“We may use synthetic data at first to train the model. Later, we are also looking at using data from the AIIMS and Tata Memorial Hospital. The data from Apollo’s vast experience can also be used by integrating their tool with the government’s application considering their (Apollo) tool is available free of cost for healthcare professionals,” a senior government official privy to the development told News18.

Once the digital health mission begins across India in full strength, the AI-run tool will collect and learn from massive data itself. It will significantly improve the treatment and diagnosis outcomes apart from supporting healthcare professionals and increasing patient satisfaction, the officer explained, while adding that work on the model has already started.

ChatGPT vs Health Tool

ChatGPT, which was released in November last year, has sparked massive interest in the technology called generative artificial intelligence. This technology is used to produce answers mimicking human conversations.

Created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, ChatGPT has been trained on enormous volumes of data, which makes the application competent in producing, summarising and translating text along with responding to inquiries and carrying out several other natural language tasks.

Similarly, a clinical decision support system (CDSS) – the application in the making – will be trained on enormous volumes of data collected over the years of clinical experience gained by Indian hospitals such as AIIMS, New Delhi, in the last several decades.

It will make the application competent in responding to inquiries or assisting doctors. For instance: When a doctor starts noting down the symptoms of the patient in the app, it would prompt and suggest him the possible ways to go ahead with the diagnosis and treatment such as the list of laboratory or diagnostic tests required.