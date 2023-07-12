Chenchu Lakshmi, The Telangana Tribal Museum, Is A Hub For Artefacts

For a unique and enriching experience, look no further than the Chenchu Lakshmi Tribal Museum. Situated near the entrance of Srisailam town, this museum offers a captivating glimpse into the lives of diverse indigenous tribes residing in the Srisailam forests. Named after Chenchu Lakshmi, the consort of Narasimha Swamy, the museum also houses a statue dedicated to her.

The museum provides a valuable opportunity to delve deeper into the lives, practices, and culture of the indigenous tribes. One of the prominent tribes in the Nallamala Hills is the Chenchus, who have made the Nallamala forest their home, living a secluded life away from the outside world. However, with the government’s construction of a concrete road, there have been occasional instances of tribal members interacting with tourists.

The museum is thoughtfully designed to offer visitors an immersive experience of the lifestyles and cultural intricacies of various tribes from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India. It presents a comprehensive pictorial depiction of their homes, daily routines, and livelihoods. The museum features a Girijan store where products collected by the forest-dwelling tribes are sold. This initiative by the department helps promote and support the economic activities of the tribes.

Comprising two floors, the tribal museum showcases a diverse collection of artefacts representing different tribes. Visitors can explore a wide range of objects, including idols of gods, weapons, daily use items, musical instruments, and more.

Adjacent to the museum, a park adorned with dinosaur images, tribal huts, and other attractions add to the overall experience. The museum complex also features a children’s play area. For those interested, a shop within the museum offers locally collected honey, gathered by tribal members and sold by the state government.

The Chenchu Lakshmi Museum operates from 8:30 AM to 8 PM, allowing ample time for visitors to fully explore its offerings. The entry fee is Rs. 10 per person. Conveniently located approximately 1 km from the Srisailam bus stand, reaching the museum is hassle-free. Visitors can opt to hire locally operated auto rickshaws or travel in their vehicles.