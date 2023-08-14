Chennai: 19-Yr-Old Ends Life After Failing to Clear NEET Twice; Father Hangs Self Next Day

Hours after cremating his teenage son, who died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET exam twice in the last two years, photographer Selvam hanged himself at their family home in the Chromepet area of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Sunday.

A 19-year-old S Jegadeshwaran completed Class XII in 2022. Since then, he had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam twice, but could not clear it.

Jegadeshwaran allegedly took the extreme step on Saturday afternoon when he was alone at home. When Selvam was unable to reach his son on call, he asked the domestic help to check on Jegadeshwaran, who found him hanging in his room.

Their neighbours rushed the boy to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to his parents, the boy took the extreme step because he was dejected over his inability to clear the examination twice.

Unable to bear his son’s loss, Selvam ended his life on Sunday. After returning home following Jegadeshwaran’s last rites, his father hanged himself in the middle of the night, causing great sadness in the area.