CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayJadavpur UniversityAR Rahman Chennai ConcertChandrayaan 3Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'
Home » India » Chennai: 19-Yr-Old Ends Life After Failing to Clear NEET Twice; Father Hangs Self Next Day
1-MIN READ

Chennai: 19-Yr-Old Ends Life After Failing to Clear NEET Twice; Father Hangs Self Next Day

Reported By: Poornima Murali

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 08:45 IST

Chennai, India

Unable to bear his son's loss, Selvam ended his life on Sunday (Representative Image/News18)

Unable to bear his son's loss, Selvam ended his life on Sunday (Representative Image/News18)

The boy took the extreme step because he was dejected over his inability to clear the examination twice

Hours after cremating his teenage son, who died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET exam twice in the last two years, photographer Selvam hanged himself at their family home in the Chromepet area of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Sunday.

A 19-year-old S Jegadeshwaran completed Class XII in 2022. Since then, he had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam twice, but could not clear it.

Jegadeshwaran allegedly took the extreme step on Saturday afternoon when he was alone at home. When Selvam was unable to reach his son on call, he asked the domestic help to check on Jegadeshwaran, who found him hanging in his room.

Their neighbours rushed the boy to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to his parents, the boy took the extreme step because he was dejected over his inability to clear the examination twice.

Unable to bear his son’s loss, Selvam ended his life on Sunday. After returning home following Jegadeshwaran’s last rites, his father hanged himself in the middle of the night, causing great sadness in the area.

Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
About the Author
Poornima Murali
Poornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for over a decade on civic and political issues in Tamil Nadu. She has been ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Chennai
  2. neet
  3. suicide
  4. Tamil Nadu
first published:August 14, 2023, 08:44 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 08:45 IST