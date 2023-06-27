Chennai Hotel Staff Crushed in Lift Mishap; Cops Recover Mangled Body

In a devastating incident at a hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a 28-year-old housekeeping staff lost his life after his leg became wedged outside a malfunctioning lift. The incident occurred on Sunday when Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Perambur, was utilizing the service lift to transfer a trolley from the 8th floor to the 7th floor of the Savera Hotel.

As Abhishek entered the lift and pressed the button for the 7th floor, the unfortunate event unfolded. The trolley became stuck in the doors of the lift, leading to Abhishek being trapped in between as the lift initiated its movement.

“He entered the lift on the 9th floor with a trolley around 2.30 pm. He pressed the button for the 8th floor, but the trolley got stuck in the door and Abhishek was trapped in between as the lift started moving. He got trapped between the lift and the 8th floor where he was crushed to death," a police official was quoted as saying to newsagency ANI.

Upon receiving the report of the accident, the Mylapore Fire Brigade and Egmore Rescue Services swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully retrieved the body on Sunday at approximately 5:30 pm. Subsequently, the body was transported to the Royapet Government Hospital for a thorough autopsy.

“After receiving a complaint from Abishek’s brother Avinesh Kumar, a case has been registered under 304 (A) (IPC). Lift in charge of Gokul, Chief Engineer Vinoth Kumar and Hotel Operating Manager Kumar has been booked and more investigation is going on," the police official told ANI.