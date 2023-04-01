CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami ViolenceMumbai NewsCovid-19IndiGoNavjot Singh Sidhu
Home » India » Chennai: Kalakshetra Dance Instructor Booked for Sexual Harassment, Students Call of Protest ‘For Now’
1-MIN READ

Chennai: Kalakshetra Dance Instructor Booked for Sexual Harassment, Students Call of Protest ‘For Now’

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 14:58 IST

Chennai, India

Students have accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in Kalakshetra (News18 Tamil Photo)

Students have accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in Kalakshetra (News18 Tamil Photo)

The action against the dance teacher came on a complaint from a former student, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured of action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly.

Police has booked a dance instructor of the city-based Kalakshetra Foundation for alleged sexual harassment, following which the agitating students have called off their protest.

The action against the dance teacher came on a complaint from a former student, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured of action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly.

The students said they were calling off the protest “for now", even as some of them accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in the institution, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.

Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women chairperson A S Kumari had also held inquiries with students on the matter earlier.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Revathi Hariharan
A TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experience. She is a proud South Indian and can quickly switch between convers...Read More
Tags:
  1. Chennai
  2. Kalakshetra Foundation
first published:April 01, 2023, 14:58 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 14:58 IST