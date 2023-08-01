Chennai: 2 History Sheeters Killed in Encounter, Cops Say Accused Attacked Police Vehicle

The Tamil Nadu police, in an encounter, shot dead two criminals who attacked a sub-inspector (SI) during vehicle inspection in the outskirts of Chennai, early on Tuesday.

The two youths — with an allegedly long rap sheet — inflicted cut injuries upon the SI with machetes near Guduvanchery.

The deceased have been identified as S Vinoth alias Chota Vinoth (35) and S Ramesh (25), both are known history sheeters with 50 and 20 cases pending against them, respectively. Police said that the charges against them include murder, attempt to murder, and extortion.

“The SI managed to evade the lethal blow aimed at his head and shot at one of them, while the police inspector, Murugesan, who was also part of the team checking the vehicles, rushed to his colleague’s help and fired at another man," a senior police official said.

Police said that two others, who attacked the SI, fled from the scene. The two injured criminals were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they were declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors, a police officer said.

The injured sub-inspector, Sivagurunathan has been admitted to the Chromepet government hospital for treatment.

