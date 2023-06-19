Rain Alert: Pouring in Chennai, Schools Shut; Delhi Wakes Up to Showers, 5 Dead in Rajasthan

Several parts of India have been witnessing heavy rainfall even as monsoon this year being sluggish till now and some states being in the grip of severe heatwave. While Delhi-NCR woke up to rain today, it has been pouring in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting schools in several districts to declare holiday.

As per IMD, widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai last night. Meenambakkam recorded 137.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am of Sunday to 5.30 am today.

Due to the heavy rain and prediction of more showers, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts for today.

The Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai predicted moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain in isolated places over the city along with Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours (7 am to 10 am).

Other Rain-related News:

What’s Up In The Northeast

Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges, officials said Sunday. The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a major bridge was swept away, they said.

The Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged, the officials said.

In Assam, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ‘red’ alert, predicting very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam in the next five days. The warning comes at a time when Assam is witnessing the first wave of flood this year due to incessant rain across the state in the last few days.

Delhi-NCR Wake Up to Rainfall

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

5 Dead in Rajasthan Due in Rain-related Incidents: Report

Five people have reportedly died in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours in rain-related incidents due to heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy. Three of the five deaths occurred in Barmer, including two kids who drowned in a pond and a 45-year-old man who lost his life in a similar way, a TOI report said.

In another incident in Rajasthan’s Salumber, a man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill, the report said.

Another child drowned in Jaisalmer.

Cyclone Biparjoy Brings Rain in Rajasthan; Flood-like Situation in 3 Districts

Several areas of Rajasthan have been witnessing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall triggered by the movement of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ that made landfall in Gujarat coast on June 15 and left a trail of destruction with over 1,000 villages without power. Prompt rescue operations, however, prevented loss of lives.

Rajasthan’s three districts — Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer — are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy. No loss of human life and livestock was reported so far, he said.

According to the meteorological department, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour in the morning.