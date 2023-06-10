Chennai Traffic Cop Makes Trans Person Perform Ritual on Accident-prone Road to 'Ward Off Evil'

To “ward off evil" at an accident-prone road in Tamil Nadu, a Chennai Traffic Police cop made a trans person perform puja by smashing pumpkins and lemons on the ground.

A special sub inspector (SSI) with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) was seen bringing a trans person from the police van, and standing nearby while the full ritual was done.

The ritual included smashing the pumpkin more than once on the road, and praying around it. This was done on the road near Vanagaram and Maduravoyal, as it was known for several accidents.

After this, the inspector was reportedly removed from duty and for now reposted in the control room, according to India Today.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar Saratkar reacted to the incident, and said while it was “well-intended" it was a “totally avoidable act by the officer who took his personal belief too far."

Saratkar said that GCTP only believes in “rational and scientific analysis and study of causes and remedies of accidents," India Today reported.