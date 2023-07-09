Chennai: Woman Dies A Week After Falling Off Train While Resisting Mobile Snatchers

A woman died on Saturday, nearly a week after falling from a train at Chennai’s Indira Nagar station while resisting mobile snatchers.

The 22-year-old woman, S Preethi, was reportedly undergoing treatment for the critical head injuries caused by the fall. However, she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Saturday, an India Today report said.

Preethi, working in a Thiruvanmiyur-based accounting firm, was standing at the footboard of the train while conversing on her mobile phone. The Thiruvanmiyur-bound train stopped at Indira Nagar station, when the two men there tried to snatch her mobile. In the tussle of resisting the snatching, the duo pushed her and escaped with her mobile, said a Times of India report.

After the Government Railway Police was informed about the incident by the hospital where Preethi was admitted, her father filed an official complaint of accidental fall, the TOI report added.

The police, with the help of cyber crime unit, tracked her mobile to a fish shop owner in Besant Nagar, reports, adding that the accused revealed to the police that he bought the phone for Rs. 2000 from two men.

The two accused, Vignesh alias Vinoth and Manimaran were nabbed by the police on Friday. Upon being interrogated, the duo confessed to snatching the mobile phone from a woman at the Indira Nagar station. Police changed the case of accidental fall into a murder case, the report added.

The duo have been detained in judicial custody by a magistrate court.