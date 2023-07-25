CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: 14 Children Fall Sick After Eating Mid-day Meal in Govt School in Korba District
Chhattisgarh: 14 Children Fall Sick After Eating Mid-day Meal in Govt School in Korba District

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 23:17 IST

Korba, India

The children told doctors that they started vomiting after consuming karil (stem of bamboo) veggies but the DEO said only kadhi was prepared in the school.(Representative image)

The students started vomiting after eating the meal at the government middle school in Birtarai village, about 40 km from Korba town, district education officer (DEO) GP Bhardwaj said

At least 14 students of a government secondary school in Chhattisgarh fell sick after eating the mid-day meal in Korba district on Tuesday showing symptoms of suspected food poisoning, officials said.

The students started vomiting after eating the meal at the government middle school in Birtarai village, about 40 km from Korba town, district education officer (DEO) GP Bhardwaj said.

“The students were rushed to a community health centre in the village with symptoms of food poisoning in the afternoon. Eight children were shifted to the medical college and hospital in Korba for better treatment. The condition of the eight children is said to be normal," said medical college dean Dr Avinash Meshram.

The children told doctors that they started vomiting after consuming karil (stem of bamboo) veggies but the DEO said only kadhi was prepared in the school.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
