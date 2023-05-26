CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chhattisgarh: 21 Lakh Litres of Water Pumped Out After Officer's Phone Fell Into Reservoir While Taking Selfie
Chhattisgarh: 21 Lakh Litres of Water Pumped Out After Officer's Phone Fell Into Reservoir While Taking Selfie

May 26, 2023

The water drained out of the reservoir could have been used to irrigate 1,500 acres of farmland.

In his defence, the now suspended officer Vishawas said that the phone fell out of his hand while taking a selfie and it was important for him to retreive the device as it consisted official government data

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended a government official after he allegedly got 21 lakh litres of water drained from a reservoir for almost three days to recover his expensive mobile phone that had fallen into it.

According to media reports, Rajesh Vishwas, a food officer in the Koilibeda block of the Kanker district, was spending his holiday at Kherkatta Dam when his phone reportedly fell into the dam. His device cost around Rs 1 lakh.

Vishwas panicked as he lost his phone and reached out to the Irrigation Department to retrieve the device. Eventually, a 30-horsepower pump was deployed to drain out and waste almost 21 lakh litres of water, which could otherwise be used irriagate over 1,500 acres of farmland.

The phone was recovered after three days, after the discharge of 41,104 cubic metres of water, media reports said.

While the process went on for three days, an official from the irrigation and water resource department reached the spot after a complaint and got it stopped.

    In his defence, the now-suspended officer Vishwas said that the phone fell out of his hand while taking a selfie and it was important for him to retrieve the device as it consisted of official government data.

    He further said that an official from the water resources department told him the water isn’t used for anything, which is why he got some of it drained, NDTV reported.

