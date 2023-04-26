CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals; Amit Shah Briefed by CM Baghel; Combing Ops Underway

Live now

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals; Amit Shah Briefed by CM Baghel; Combing Ops Underway

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the Dantewada Naxal attack. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 16:08 IST

Dantewada, India

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Sources said Naxals are suspected to have carried out the blast. (Photo: News18)

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. A Team of DRG was returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans and the driver.

While the number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities, it could rise further, sources added. Read More

Key Events

Apr 26, 2023 16:05 IST

Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Amit Shah Expresses Grief, Assures Centre's Help to CM Baghel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the Dantewada Naxal attack. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Apr 26, 2023 15:59 IST

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Kejriwal Condemns 'Cowardly Act', Pays Tributes to Jawans

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the Naxal attack in Dantewada and paid his tribute to jawans who lost their lives.

Apr 26, 2023 15:53 IST

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Shah Speaks to CM Baghel, Assures Centre's Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Apr 26, 2023 15:50 IST

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Combing Ops Launched by Paramilitary, Local Police

Following the Naxal attack, a combing operation has been launched by paramilitary personnel and local police launched in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

 

Apr 26, 2023 15:48 IST

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: Naxals Won't be Spared, Says CM Baghel

After the Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said they will not be spared.

“There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared,” he said.

Read more

Last week, Naxals threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told News18 that it was an IED blast, adding that a team has been sent for rescue operations in the area which has been receiving rain also.

Reacting to reports of the IED attack by Naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

