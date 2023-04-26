Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals; Amit Shah Briefed by CM Baghel; Combing Ops Underway

Live now
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 16:08 IST
Dantewada, India
Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. A Team of DRG was returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans and the driver.
While the number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities, it could rise further, sources added. Read More
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the Dantewada Naxal attack. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.
Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 26, 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the Naxal attack in Dantewada and paid his tribute to jawans who lost their lives.
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हमले में हमारे जवान शहीद हो गए। नक्सलियों की यह कायराना हरकत बेहद परेशान करने वाली सूचना है। नक्सलवाद को कुचलने के लिए सभी सरकारों को तत्काल सख़्त कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। शहीद जवानों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे!!
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.
Following the Naxal attack, a combing operation has been launched by paramilitary personnel and local police launched in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
After the Naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said they will not be spared.
“There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared,” he said.
Last week, Naxals threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told News18 that it was an IED blast, adding that a team has been sent for rescue operations in the area which has been receiving rain also.
Reacting to reports of the IED attack by Naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”
