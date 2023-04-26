Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals; Amit Shah Briefed by CM Baghel; Combing Ops Underway

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. A Team of DRG was returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans and the driver.

While the number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities, it could rise further, sources added. Read More