Chhattisgarh Blast Brings Back Memories of 2021 Sukma | Here’s a List of Major Naxal Attacks

Ten policemen and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday. The incident revived memories of the last major attack at Sukma in April 2021, in which 22 security personnel were killed in a gunfight.

Sukma district has long been the epicentre of Maoist activity with at least six major incidents in the last 10 years. In 2017, itself, there were two major attacks in which a total of 36 CRPF personnel were killed. But 2013 was the year in which Naxalites carried out what was, perhaps, one of their boldest attacks by killing 25 Congress leaders, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, in Darbha valley.

The last major attack in Dantewada district, however, took place on April 6, 2010, in which Naxals killed 75 CRPF personnel in an ambush. After that, there was an attack in February 2014 in which six policemen were killed in the district.

In 2010, Naxalites carried out three back-to-back major attacks, including the one in Dantewada. In June 2010, they killed 26 CRPF jawans in an ambush in Narayanpur district. In May 2010, they carried out a blast in a bulletproof vehicle in Bijapur district killing eight CRPF personnel.

As details of the Dantewada attack emerged, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation. He also assured the chief minister of all possible help. Officials said an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to blow up a goods van in which security personnel were travelling.

Here is a timeline of major Maoist attacks, in which security personnel were killed:

April 2021: 22 security personnel killed in Terram jungles in a gunfight with Naxals, along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts

March 2018: Nine CRPF personnel killed in IED blast in Sukma district

February 18, 2018: Two Chhattisgarh cops killed in a gun battle with Naxalites at Bhejji in Sukma

April 24, 2017: 24 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma

March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in Naxal attack in Sukma

March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel killed in Maoist attack in Sukma district

February 28, 2014: Six police officials killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada district

May 25, 2013: 25 leaders from the Congress, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, killed in Maoist attack in Darbha valley

June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Naxalite ambush in Narayanpur district

May 8, 2010: Eight CRPF personnel killed after Naxals carry out an explosion in a bulletproof vehicle in Bijapur district

April 6, 2010: Maoists kill 75 CRPF personnel in ambush in Dantewada district.

(With PTI inputs)

