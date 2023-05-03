Chhattisgarh CM Tweets Video of Boy Using Abusive Words Against Him, Calls Him 'Bajrang Dal' Member

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter, which shows a boy purportedly using abusive words for him, with the CM claiming that the minor was a Bajrang Dal member.

CM Baghel posted the video on his Twitter handle hours after he remarked that the Chhattisgarh government will think about banning the Bajrang Dal if the need arises.

On Tuesday, the Congress in its election manifesto for Karnataka polls promised to take action as per law, including banning organisations like this right-wing Hindu outfit and the PFI, accusing them of spreading hatred. The manifesto sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.

While posting the video, CM Baghel wrote, “This child, who refrains from taking the name of Lord Ram, is cursing me. He is a member of the Bajrang Dal. Look at what these people have turned our children into in the name of religion." “I wish this child a bright future. May God make all children knowledgeable and strong like Hanuman Ji," he added in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, while talking to reporters while responding to a question about whether the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will consider banning the outfit, the CM said, “Bajrangis did create some disturbances here but we controlled them. If required we will think about it (banning it)."

Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit’s insignia carries the picture of the deity.

