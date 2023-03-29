Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Case: ED Conducts Fresh Searches Against IAS Officer, Cong Leader

The Enforcement Directorate, probing an alleged illegal coal levy case in Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday conducted searches at places linked to a senior IAS officer, a Congress leader, and others in the state capital Raipur, official sources said.

The investigation relates to “a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has said.

Visuals on Wednesday morning showed paramilitary personnel in the residence of IAS officer Anil Kumar Tuteja, Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar and liquor businessman Baldev Singh Bhatia alias Pappu Bhatia, where according to officials, searches are underway.

Tuteja is posted as Joint Secretary in the state’s Industry and Commerce department.

On Tuesday, the ED launched searches on the premises of senior IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, prominent businessman Kamal Sarda, and others.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had alleged the ED was acting at the behest of BJP leaders.

Nine people, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and Chhattisgarh-cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Sameer Vishnoi, have been arrested till now in the coal levy case by the ED.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax Department complaint registered following raids by the taxmen in June 2022.

Read all the Latest India News here