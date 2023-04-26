CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: 11 Jawan Killed in Naxal Attack in Dantewada's Aranpur
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: 11 Jawan Killed in Naxal Attack in Dantewada's Aranpur

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 15:14 IST

Dantewada, India

Sources said Naxals are suspected to have carried out the blast. (Representational Image/@ANI)

Sources said Naxals are suspected to have carried out the blast. (Representational Image/@ANI)

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

At least 11 jawans have been killed in an explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, sources said.

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

The number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities.

Naxals had last week threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
first published:April 26, 2023, 15:08 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 15:14 IST