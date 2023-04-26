Chhattisgarh: 11 Jawan Killed in Naxal Attack in Dantewada's Aranpur

At least 11 jawans have been killed in an explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, sources said.

Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

The number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities.

Naxals had last week threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.

