Chhattisgarh: 11 Jawan Killed in Naxal Attack in Dantewada's Aranpur

April 26, 2023
Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
At least 11 jawans have been killed in an explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, sources said.
The number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities.
Naxals had last week threatened through a letter to attack security forces, sources said.
