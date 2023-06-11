CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC Bank Branch in Durg; None Hurt
Chhattisgarh: Fire at HDFC Bank Branch in Durg; None Hurt

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 14:57 IST

Durg, India

Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged (Credits: Reuters/Representative)

Furniture, electronic equipment, and documents in the premises were destroyed in the blaze, Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre said

A fire broke out at a branch of a private sector bank in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The blaze erupted at the HDFC Bank’s branch in Patan block around 9 am, an official said. Two vehicles of the fire brigade were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

Furniture, electronic equipment, and documents in the premises were destroyed in the blaze, Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre said.

Cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged, he said. While the exact cause for the fire is yet to be determined, it is suspected that a short circuit may have led to the blaze, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
