Chhattisgarh: Goddess Durga Idol Set Ablaze Near River; Police Register FIR

A statue of Goddess Durga was set on fire by unidentified persons in a village in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place in Sarkheda village on Saturday after which a First Information Report was lodged against unidentified persons, the Aundhi police station official said.

“As per preliminary information, some persons took out the idol from a temple and set it ablaze on the bank of a nearby river. After being alerted about the incident, a police team arrived and the burnt statue was recovered from the spot," he said.

Based on the complaint of some residents, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), the official added.

Sources said people in the vicinity plan to protest in Aundhi against the incident later in the day.