Chhattisgarh: In a First, Band of Women Cops to Play Bagpipes at Independence Day Event

In a first, a bagpiper band comprising women police personnel from Chhattisgarh will perform at the Independence Day function in Raipur in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a police officer said on Saturday.
The preparation for the performance is going in full swing at Raipur’s police parade ground.
The bagpiper band, created on a special initiative of senior police officers in Chhattisgarh, consists of 35 policewomen from the 20th Battalion CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) stationed at Mahasamund.
The band members were given a special one-month training for playing bagpipes at Panchkula in Chandigarh, the officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Prashant Agrawal said a new program has been included in the state Independence Day celebrations in Raipur this year.
"An all-women bagpiper band will give a special performance at the police parade ground on August 15. The band consists of 35 policewomen from 20th battalion CAF Mahasamund," he told PTI.