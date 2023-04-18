CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Man First Saves Wife Who Jumped Into Well After Fight Over Sex, Then Kills Her
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: Man First Saves Wife Who Jumped Into Well After Fight Over Sex, Then Kills Her

Curated By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:12 IST

Delhi, India

The report stated that husband Shankar attacked his wife Asha’s private parts and killed her. He then sat near the body throughout the night.(Representational Image/News18)

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, a woman was killed by her husband after she refused to have sex with him. According to a report by India Today, the woman, identified as Asha Bai, jumped into a well after fighting with her husband, Shankar Ram, over sex. The husband saved the wife only to kill her later, the report stated.

The incident happened in Jashpur district on Monday night. Shankar has been arrested.

According to the report, the couple consumed alcohol on Monday night and the fight started when Shankar asked his wife to have sex with him, which the latter refused. Following this, an argument ensued between the couple and Asha jumped into the well. To save Asha, her husband also jumped and managed to rescue her. But once he took her out of the well, another argument ensued between them.

The report stated that Shankar attacked Asha’s private parts and killed her. He then sat near the body throughout the night.

Upon receiving information about the shocking incident, police reached the spot this morning and arrested Shankar.

Station in-charge Garden Jagsay Pankra told India Today that they are probing the matter further.

first published:April 18, 2023, 23:08 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 23:12 IST