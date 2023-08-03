CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Man with Mental Health Problems Kills Wife, Three Daughters
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: Man with Mental Health Problems Kills Wife, Three Daughters

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 14:19 IST

Janjgir-Champa, India

Four bodies were found in the house and they were shifted for post-mortem. (File/Representational)

As per preliminary information, Kashyap lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years

A man with mental health issues allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe, an agricultural tool, in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of July 31 at Devri village under Pantora police post but it came to light on Wednesday following which the suspect, identified as Deshraj Kashyap, was arrested, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.

The deceased were identified as Kashyap’s wife Mongra Bai (40) and their daughters Puja, alias Kalyani (16), Bhagya Lakshmi (10) and Yachna (6), he said. As per preliminary information, Kashyap lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years, he said.

Kashyap returned home on July 31 after visiting a doctor in neighbouring Bilaspur district. The same night, he allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe and left the house after locking the gate from outside, he said.

Suspecting something was fishy as no one from the family was seen in the house for two days, the village head informed the police on Wednesday. The police found four bodies in the house and shifted them for post-mortem, he said.

The exact reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained, said the official, adding a case has been registered against Kashyap.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 03, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 14:19 IST