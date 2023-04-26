Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: DRG Vehicle Was on Radar of Attackers, Pressure Bomb Used | What we Know So Far

In an unfortunate incident, 10 policemen and a driver were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. The blast took place under the Aranpur police station area around 1 pm when a team of the District Reserve Guard was returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.

Here are some key points:

Sources told News18 that no intelligence was gathered to sanitise the route when the DRG team was leaving for the headquarters.

It is learnt the DRG vehicle was already on the radar of the Naxals, who were tracking the route and movement of the convoy. The party also didn’t change the route and used the same way which is another lapse at the level of planning.

A pressure bomb was used to attack the patrolling party in Dantewada, according to sources.

A team from the National Security Guard (NSG) bomb data centre is likely to go to Chhattisgarh.

Following the attack, a combing operation was soon launched by paramilitary personnel and local police in Dantewada.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that patrolling party was returning after a search operation. He added that the officials had received a secret information about presence of Naxals in the area.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said the bodies of all deceased are being evacuated from the spot and a massive search operation is launched to nab the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Naxal attack and paid tributes to those killed in the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told ANI, “Dantewada incident is heart-rending. My condolences to their families. Their sacrifice won’t go to waste. Pressure is being created on Naxals, so they did this cowardice. Naxalism will be uprooted. I spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge."

TV visuals and images from the blast site showed a huge crater, almost 10-feet deep, splitting the road. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack while bodies covered with plastic sheets were also seen in the video/images.

