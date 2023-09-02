CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Chhattisgarh: Teen Girl, 12-year-old Brother on Way to School Killed After Truck Rams Cycle in Bilaspur
Chhattisgarh: Teen Girl, 12-year-old Brother on Way to School Killed After Truck Rams Cycle in Bilaspur

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 21:55 IST

Bilaspur, India

Protestors lifted the blockade of Sirgitti main road after police officials pacified them and assured action in the case, he said. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The incident, at Bannak Square under Sirgitti police station limits on the outskirts of the city, led to a protest by residents and schoolchildren that resulted in the road being blocked for four hours, he said

A 15-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were killed on the way to school when their bicycle was hit by a truck in Bilaspur city in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident, at Bannak Square under Sirgitti police station limits on the outskirts of the city, led to a protest by residents and schoolchildren that resulted in the road being blocked for four hours, he said.

"Bhavna Kevat and her brother Ayush were on their way to school in the morning when the accident took place. They died on the spot and the driver of the truck fled after leaving the vehicle there," he said.

Protestors lifted the blockade of Sirgitti main road after police officials pacified them and assured action in the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
