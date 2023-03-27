CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chhattisgarh: 3 Labourers Killed, 2 Hurt as Concrete Mixture Machine Comes in Contact with Live Wire

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 12:53 IST

Janjgir-Champa, India

A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Khamariya village when the mixture machine was being pulled to another place by labourers after finishing the work

Three labourers were electrocuted to death and two others sustained burns when a concrete mixture machine being shifted by them came in contact with a live wire at a road construction site in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Khamariya village when the mixture machine was being pulled to another place by labourers after finishing the work, he said.

“The machine accidentally came into contact with a high-tension electricity line in the area, following which all the five labourers suffered an electric shock. They sustained serious burns following which villagers shifted them to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared dead while two injured labourers are undergoing treatment," he added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said, adding the road construction work was being carried out by the village panchayat.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 27, 2023, 12:51 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 12:53 IST